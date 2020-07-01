Indiana set to largely lift coronavirus rules this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana is set to lift nearly all coronavirus restrictions this weekend even as fresh outbreaks have prompted some states to backtrack on their reopening plans.

Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb was expected to discuss the restrictions removal during a Wednesday afternoon briefing. The governor’s reopening plan calls for the total removal beginning Saturday of the current 250-person limit on social gatherings and allowing restaurants, bars, nightclubs and recreation venues to operate at full capacity.

The Indiana plan would continue urging people to wear masks and follow other social-distancing rules. But outbreaks in Florida, Arizona, Texas and California have already caused those states to shut down bars and beaches and curb restaurant capacity.

Holcomb and state health officials have said they were comfortable continuing with the reopening plan because of ongoing declines in the number of people hospitalized in Indiana for the COVID-19 virus and the availability of intensive care unit beds to treat those seriously ill.

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Woody Myers, a physician and former state health commissioner, said he believed Holcomb should delay easing restrictions to avoid the danger of fresh outbreaks as have happened elsewhere.

“Despite the warnings from other states, Governor Eric Holcomb has calculated that the best approach is to refuse to lead — putting politics ahead of science” Myers said in a statement.