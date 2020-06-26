Indiana sees 9 more COVID-19 deaths, 510 new cases confirmed

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Nine more Indiana residents have died from COVID-19 and the state has 510 newly confirmed cases of the respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus, state health officials said Friday.

The nine additional deaths bring the number of Hoosiers confirmed to have died from COVID-19 to 2,403, the Indiana State Department of Health said. The state agency has also recorded 192 fatalities considered coronavirus-related by doctors but without confirmation of the illness from test results.

Those deaths give Indiana 2,595 confirmed or presumed deaths from COVID-19.

Indiana's 510 newly diagnosed COVID-19 cases raise the state's confirmed cases to 44,140.

The number of infections is thought to be far higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.

To date, 453,890 test results have been reported to the state agency and 9.7% of those results have been positive for the coronavirus.

Indiana’s weekly update of pandemic deaths at the state’s nursing homes, released each Monday, shows that deaths at those homes increased by 58 in a week to 1,140.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. Older adults and people with existing health problems are among those particularly susceptible to more severe illness, including pneumonia.