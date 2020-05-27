Indiana sees 21 COVID-19 deaths, Indianapolis easing limits

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Twenty-one more Indiana residents have died from COVID-19, state health officials said Wednesday as Indianapolis' mayor announced that the state capital would begin lifting more of its coronavirus restrictions starting Friday.

The 21 new confirmed COVID-19 deaths occurred between May 20 and Tuesday, raising Indiana's confirmed deaths to 1,871, the Indiana State Department of Health said.

Another 159 people have died from probable infections of COVID-19 and those deaths increase Indiana’s confirmed or presumed COVID-19 deaths to 2,030 since the state's first deaths was recorded on March 15, according to data posted on the state agency’s coronavirus dashboard.

Another 370 Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19, boosting the state’s total confirmed number of cases to 32,437, the state health department said.

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett announced Wednesday that the city would enter the next phase of its economy's reopening on Monday.

Ahead of those changes, starting Friday the city's houses of worship can resume indoor services at 50% capacity, provided worshipers maintain six feet (1.8 meters) of distance and wear a face covering.

“We must remain vigilant even as we continue to reopen our economy, which means wearing face coverings out in public and maintaining social distance when interacting with others," Hogsett said in a statement.

Starting Monday, the city's current 25-person limit for public gatherings will increase to 50 individuals, and restaurants can resume serving at 50% total capacity for indoor and outdoor dining, as long as staff wear protective equipment and patrons keep 6 feet of distance from other tables.

Among some of the other changes, hair salons can re-open by appointment only Monday, provided that protective equipment is worn and other social distancing measures are met.