Indiana school investigating after student swastika photo

DALEVILLE, Ind. (AP) — A central Indiana school has launched an investigation after a photo posted to social media appeared to show students forming the shape of swastika on the gymnasium floor, school officials said.

The photo shows nine students, most of whom are lying on their backs on mats on the gym floor, making the shape of a swastika. One is standing in the middle. All have their arms raised in an apparent Nazi salute.

“Daleville Community Schools will not tolerate acts of racism, bias, unlawful harassment, or discrimination of any kind and we are profoundly disappointed and shocked by the apparent actions of the students as depicted in the images we have seen posted on social media,” Superintendent Paul Garrison said in a statement posted Saturday to the district’s website.

Once the district wraps up its investigation, school officials will decide what action needs to be taken, Garrison said.