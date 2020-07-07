Indiana's coronavirus-related death toll tops 2,700

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s coronavirus-related death toll has topped 2,700 people since the first ones were recorded less than four months ago, according to new state health statistics.

The Indiana State Health Department on Tuesday added 19 COVID-19 deaths to the total, with most of those fatalities happening between Thursday and Monday and others dating back to June 26.

While state statistics show coronavirus-related deaths and hospitalizations are far below peak levels in late April and early May, Gov. Eric Holcomb last week delayed further easing of statewide business and gathering-size restrictions until at least July 18 because of worries about increased infection rates in some parts of Indiana and neighboring states.

A mask-wearing mandate takes effect Thursday in Indianapolis, while St. Joseph, Elkhart and LaGrange counties in northern Indiana have similar requirements in place.

About 45% of Indiana’s COVID-19 deaths have involved nursing home residents. State health officials reported 54 new nursing home deaths in a weekly update released Monday, bringing the statewide total to 1,220 out of 2,717 deaths of people with confirmed or presumed coronavirus infections.