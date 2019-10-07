Indiana residents urged to get flu shots as flu season nears

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana's health commissioner is urging Hoosiers to get their flu shots soon because flu cases are already appearing around the state.

State Health Commissioner Kris Box says Indiana residents should "take steps quickly to protect themselves and their loved ones" because the flu can be deadly.

Since the 2014-15 flu season, nearly 800 Hoosiers have died from flu-related illnesses. Vulnerable populations include the elderly, pregnant women, young children and people with chronic illnesses or compromised immune systems.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends flu vaccinations be offered by late October. It takes about two weeks for protective antibodies to develop in the body.

Flu shots can be obtained through primary care providers and many pharmacies. To find the nearest location to get a flu shot, go to https://vaccinefinder.org/