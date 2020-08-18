Indiana reports 28 more COVID-19 deaths, 850 more cases

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Twenty-eight more Indiana residents have died from COVID-19 and 850 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with the coronavirus, state health officials said Tuesday.

Indiana's newly reported deaths raise the state's pandemic death toll to 3,165, including confirmed and presumed coronavirus cases, in the five months since Indiana's first fatality was reported in mid-March, the Indiana State Department of Health reported.

Eighteen of the state’s newly-reported COVID-19 deaths occurred on Sunday and Monday, and most of the other deaths happened over the past week, the state agency said. One death occurred on July 31.

Indiana's 850 newly confirmed coronavirus cases bring the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus to 81,847.

State statistics show that Indiana hospitals were treating 849 patients with the COVID-19 respiratory disease on Monday, down from about 1,000 two weeks ago.