Indiana police find cocaine stash in trailer hauling garlic

VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) — A stash of cocaine worth up to $2 million was discovered inside a trailer hauling garlic from California after staff at a northwest Indiana highway weigh station grew suspicious, police said.

State troopers were called Monday afternoon to the weigh station along Interstate 94 in Porter County by staff who had been inspecting a commercial truck's trailer loaded with 18,000 pounds (8,164 kilograms) of minced garlic.

State Police Sgt. Glen Fifield said a staff member became suspicious after spotting a black case in the trailer that seemed inconsistent with the rest of its load, The (Northwest Indiana) Times reported.

Fifield said that case contained packages of a white substance, which later tested positive as cocaine. Officers confiscated about 50 kilograms of cocaine worth an estimated $1.5 million to $2 million from the trailer, which is owned and operated by a San Jose, California-based company.

Two California men who were in the truck hauling the trailer were arrested on preliminary charges that include possession of cocaine, police said.