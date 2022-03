GREENWOOD, Ind. (AP) — Suburban Indianapolis officers fatally shot a woman after she rammed multiple squad cars with her vehicle and nearly struck officers following a high-speed pursuit that ended in the police department's parking lot, authorities said.

Officers in Greenwood, just south of Indianapolis, were responding about 11 p.m. Tuesday to a report of a possibly intoxicated driver when they spotted the woman's car and a pursuit began through Greenwood's downtown, police said.