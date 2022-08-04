Indiana lawmakers vote to keep exceptions from abortion ban
ARLEIGH RODGERS and TOM DAVIES, Associated Press
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A deeply divided Indiana House voted Thursday to keep exceptions in cases of rape or incest in a bill that would ban nearly all abortions in the state.
The Republican-dominated House voted 61-39 to defeat an amendment that would have removed those exceptions, with a majority of GOP members wanting their removal.