Indiana budget outlook improves, although money still tight

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s state tax revenues have largely stabilized from the plunges seen early in the coronavirus-caused recession, although state budget leaders warned Wednesday that money could remain tight as legislators begin work on a new two-year spending plan.
New revenue projections presented to the State Budget Committee showed Indiana could end the current budget year next June 30 with about $2.3 billion in reserves. That would be nearly the same level the state had in June 2019 — and a significant turnaround considering the state saw a 23% drop in tax revenue during the March-June period this year with widespread business closures and other restrictions prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic.