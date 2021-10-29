Indiana abortion reporting law takes effect after 3 years

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A federal appeals court has cleared the way for Indiana officials to start enforcing a law requiring reports from doctors if they treat women for complications arising from abortions, even though the court said the law could be struck down in the future.
Action by the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals this week followed a 2-1 ruling by a court panel in August upholding the law, which had been blocked by a judge shortly after it was approved by the Republican-dominated Indiana Legislature in 2018.