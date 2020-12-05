Indiana State reopens Hulman Center after $50M renovations

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Indiana State University officials are celebrating the re-opening of the Hulman Center after a two-year, $50-million renovation project.

The upgrades include a new exterior facade and a glass entrance at the south end, new restrooms and concession stands, a new multi-purpose suite, a freight-sized elevator and improved lighting and acoustics over the court. The state appropriated $37.5 million for the project.

The 10,200-seat multi-purpose arena on the Terre Haute campus has hosted thousands of ISU sports events, including the 1979 men’s basketball team that featured Larry Bird and finished second in the nation.

“You will not find many universities cutting ribbons on multi-million-dollar projects these days,” Bob Heaton, a member of the 1979 ISU basketball team, said in a statement at the ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday. “This is a big deal for Indiana State and the state of Indiana.”

The Hulman Center hosted its first post-renovation event Friday when the Sycamores’ women’s basketball team faced Murray State. Because of the pandemic, only essential personnel and family of ISU players are allowed to watch games in-person through at least December.