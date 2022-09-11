Indiana Jones, Black Panther take spotlight at Disney expo

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — An emotional Harrison Ford appeared along with a new trailer for the fifth Indiana Jones film, cast members from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" showed footage from their forthcoming sequel, and trailers and details were unveiled from the widening TV presence of the “Star Wars” galaxy on Saturday at the D23 Expo.
An arena-sized audience gave a standing ovation to Ford, co-star Phoebe Waller-Bridge and director James Mangold after the trailer was shown at a presentation from Disney divisions Marvel, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios at the festival at the Anaheim Convention Center, next door to Disneyland.