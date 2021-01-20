Indian village cheers for Harris before swearing-in as US VP RISHI LEKHI and AIJAZ RAHI, Associated Press Jan. 20, 2021 Updated: Jan. 20, 2021 1:05 a.m.
THULASENDRAPURAM, India (AP) — A tiny, lush-green Indian village surrounded by rice paddy fields was beaming with joy Wednesday hours before its descendant, Kamala Harris, takes her oath of office and becomes the U.S. vice president.
Harris is set to make history as the first woman, first woman of color and first person of South Asian descent to hold the vice presidency.
