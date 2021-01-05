India says it hasn't banned the export of COVID-19 vaccines

NEW DELHI (AP) — India's government had not banned the export of any vaccines for COVID-19, the health ministry said Tuesday, days after the head of the world’s largest vaccine manufacturer said it got emergency authorization to produce the shots as long as it didn't send them overseas.

Adar Poonawalla, chief executive of Serum Institute of India, told The Associated Press in an interview Sunday that the company got the green light for its version of the AstraZeneca/Oxford University vaccine on the condition that it not export shots to ensure that vulnerable populations in India are protected.