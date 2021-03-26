India's PM Modi faces big electoral test in Muslim areas ASHOK SHARMA, Associated Press March 26, 2021 Updated: March 26, 2021 1:32 a.m.
1 of11 An Indian Muslim woman walks past an image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi displayed outside an office of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Kochi, Kerala state, India, 2021. Modi and his Hindu nationalist party are making a serious bid for electoral victories in three states that have sizeable minority Muslim populations. R S Iyer/AP Show More Show Less
2 of11 FILE - In this March 7, 2021, file photo, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public rally ahead of West Bengal state elections in Kolkata, India. Modi and his Hindu nationalist party are making a serious bid for electoral victories in three states that have sizeable minority Muslim population. Bikas Das/AP Show More Show Less 3 of11
4 of11 FILE - In this March 6, 2021, file photo, a man carries Electronic Voting Machines at a center meant for training of polling personnel in Gauhati, India. The training was being held for the forthcoming assembly election which will start on March 27. Anupam Nath/AP Show More Show Less
5 of11 FILE - In this March 7, 2021, file photo, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) supporters gather for a rally addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of West Bengal state elections in Kolkata, India. Bikas Das/AP Show More Show Less 6 of11
7 of11 FILE - In this March 6, 2021, file photo, an officer displays an Electronic Voting Machine at a center meant for training of polling personnel in Gauhati, India. The training was being held for the forthcoming assembly election which will start on March 27. Anupam Nath/AP Show More Show Less
8 of11 FILE - In this March 14, 2021, file photo, Chief Minister of West Bengal state and Trinamool Congress party leader Mamata Banerjee, on wheel chair along with her nephew Abhishek Banerjee, right and others participates in a political rally in Kolkata, India, Banerjee was injured during a road show after filing her nomination the previous week. The eight phased legislative assembly elections in West Bengal state are scheduled to begin on March 27. Bikas Das/AP Show More Show Less 9 of11
10 of11 A man pushes his bicycle past Communist Party of India (Marxist) flags displayed as part of election campaign in Kochi, Kerala state, India, Thursday, March 25, 2021. The southern state goes to polls on April 6 to elect members to its state legislature. R S Iyer/AP Show More Show Less
11 of11
NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Hindu nationalist party are making a serious bid for electoral victories in three states that have sizeable minority Muslim populations. But the Bharatiya Janata Party has for years been accused of stoking religious polarization and discriminating against minorities, and faces stiff challenges making inroads in the local elections.
Top BJP leaders, including Modi, have been campaigning heavily to win West Bengal and dislodge the state's chief minister, Mamata Banerjee, as well as retain power in northeastern Assam and expand the party's influence in the southern states.