Independent Party backs Ridgefield assembly candidate Hebert

The Independent Party of Connecticut has endorsed Bob Hebert as its candidate for state representative for the 111th Assembly District.

Hebert will now be both the Republican and Independent Party candidate this coming Election Day, Nov. 3.

The Independent Party is the third-largest political party in the State of Connecticut. The Independent party seeks to support candidates who advocate for fiscal responsibility and value independent thinking, as its namesake suggests.

“I am grateful that the Independent Party has acknowledged my efforts to prioritize two key goals: represent the best interests of my constituents, and always promote good policy over partisan politics,” Hebert said. “As your Republican and Independent candidate for state representative, I will proudly advocate for balanced ideas and constructive policies for the benefit of our state and the town of Ridgefield.”