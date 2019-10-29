Incline Village residents win tax battle with county

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Washoe County could be forced to refund potentially millions of dollars in excessive taxes to thousands of residential property owners at Lake Tahoe after a judge ruled the valuations that were used more than a decade ago violated the state constitution.

The Reno Gazette Journal reports the recent ruling affects valuations in Incline Village and Crystal Bay between mid-2003 and mid-2006.

Todd Lowe, president of the Village League to Save Incline Assets, says there are 8,000 to 9,000 residential properties in the towns on Tahoe's north shore.

He says the court agreed with his group's argument that the tax assessments were arbitrary and illegal. He says some residents received vastly different assessments and taxes than their next-door neighbors with essentially the same residential lots.

The county hasn't decided yet whether to appeal the ruling to the Nevada Supreme Court.

