In visions of post-pandemic life, Roaring '20s beckon again JAKE COYLE, AP Film Writer May 28, 2021 Updated: May 28, 2021 10:24 a.m.
1 of14 This combination of photos shows a general view of Times Square near 42nd Street in New York in the 1920s, left, and a general view of Times Square in New York on March 10, 2021. As hopes rise that the pandemic is ebbing in the United States and Europe, visions of a second “Roaring Twenties” to match last century’s post-pandemic decade have proliferated.. AP Show More Show Less
2 of14 FILE - DJ/Producer Tiesto performs in concert at The Oasis in Miami on May 7, 2021. As hopes rise that the pandemic is ebbing in the United States and Europe, visions of a second “Roaring Twenties” to match last century’s post-pandemic decade have proliferated. For some, it’s party time. In many parts of the world, such thoughts are unthinkable. (Photo by Scott Roth/Invision/AP, File) Scott Roth/Scott Roth/Invision/AP Show More Show Less 3 of14
4 of14 This combination of photos shows book covers for "The Great Influenza: The Story of the Deadliest Pandemic in History" by John M. Barry, from left, "Apollo's Arrow: The Profound and Enduring Impact of Coronavirus on the Way We Live" by Nicholas A. Christakis and "Anything Goes: A Biography of the Roaring Twenties" by Lucy Moore. (Viking/Little Brown Spark/Abrams via AP) AP Show More Show Less
5 of14 In this 1918 photo made available by the Library of Congress, volunteer nurses from the American Red Cross tend to influenza patients in the Oakland Municipal Auditorium, used as a temporary hospital. (Edward A. "Doc" Rogers/Library of Congress via AP) Edward A. "Doc" Rogers/AP Show More Show Less 6 of14
7 of14 FILE - COVID-19 patients lie on beds at a field hospital built inside a sports coliseum in Santo Andre, on the outskirts of Sao Paulo, Brazil, on March 4, 2021. As hopes rise that the pandemic is ebbing in the United States and Europe, visions of a second “Roaring Twenties” to match last century’s post-pandemic decade have proliferated. Andre Penner/AP Show More Show Less
8 of14 FILE - Spring break tourists walk alongside Ocean Drive in Miami Beach, Fla., on March 21, 2021, as a curfew has been extended in Miami Beach after law enforcement worked to contain unruly crowds of spring break tourists. (Carl Juste/Miami Herald via AP, File) Carl Juste/AP Show More Show Less 9 of14
10 of14 FILE - This 1920s photo shows a general view of Times Square near 42nd Street in New York. AP Show More Show Less
11 of14 FILE - People enjoy a sunny day in Times Square in New York on March 10, 2021. As hopes rise that the pandemic is ebbing in the United States and Europe, visions of a second “Roaring Twenties” to match last century’s post-pandemic decade have proliferated. Seth Wenig/AP Show More Show Less 12 of14
13 of14 This combination photo shows volunteer nurses from the American Red Cross tending to influenza patients in the Oakland Municipal Auditorium, used as a temporary hospital in 1918, left, and COVID-19 patients lie on beds at a field hospital built inside a sports coliseum in Santo Andre, outside Sao Paulo, Brazil, on March 4, 2021. As hopes rise that the pandemic is ebbing in the United States and Europe, visions of a second “Roaring Twenties” to match last century’s post-pandemic decade have proliferated.. (Edward A. "Doc" Rogers/Library of Congress via AP, left, and AP Photo) AP Show More Show Less
14 of14
NEW YORK (AP) — History repeats itself. But do decades duplicate?
As hopes rise that the pandemic is ebbing in the United States and Europe, visions of a second “Roaring Twenties” to match last century’s post-pandemic decade have proliferated. Months of lockdown and restrictions on social life have given way to dreams of a new era of frivolity and decadence. For some, it feels like party time.