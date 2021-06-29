'In their DNA': Ridgefield family of taekwondo black belts bonds in dojo Alyssa Seidman June 29, 2021 Updated: June 29, 2021 10:22 a.m.
1 of12
Ten-year-old Sofia Cluney snaps a wooden board after flying through mid-air at the World Champion Taekwondo dojo in Ridgefield. She was assisted by master Wooyeol Jeong as her father, Stephen, looked on. The Cluneys are the first in the dojo’s history to have four black belts within their family.
Alyssa Seidman / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
2 of12
Fourteen-year-old Hayden Cluney prepares to spar with his father, Stephen, at the World Champion Taekwondo dojo in Ridgefield. The Cluneys are the first in the dojo’s history to have four black belts within their family.
Alyssa Seidman / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 3 of12
4 of12
Harrison, left, and Hayden Cluney practice their high kicks at the World Champion Taekwondo dojo in Ridgefield. The Cluneys are the first in the dojo’s history to have four black belts within their family.
Alyssa Seidman / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
5 of12
From left: Stephen, Sofia, Hayden and Harrison Cluney pose for a photo in Ridgefield’s World Champion Taekwondo dojo. The Cluneys are the first in the dojo’s history to have four black belts within their family.
Alyssa Seidman / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 6 of12
7 of12
Stephen Cluney breaks a board with his foot while master Wooyeol Jeong assists. The Cluneys are the first in the dojo’s history to have four black belts within their family.
Alyssa Seidman / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
8 of12
Hayden, left, and Harrison Cluney engage in a no-contact sparring match at the World Champion Taekwondo dojo in Ridgefield. The Cluneys are the first in the dojo’s history to have four black belts within their family.
Alyssa Seidman / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 9 of12
10 of12
Eighteen-year-old Harrison Cluney, right, practices his self-defense skills on a pair of kick pads with assistance from his younger brother, Hayden. The Cluneys are the first in the dojo’s history to have four black belts within their family.
Alyssa Seidman / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
11 of12
Masters Wooyeol Jeong, left, and Young Jo, right, pose with the Cluney clan. The Cluneys are the first in the dojo’s history to have four black belts within their family.
Alyssa Seidman / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
12 of12
RIDGEFIELD — The usually full studio had cleared out for the night, save for Sofia Cluney and her family, who lingered to show off their taekwondo skills.
The 10-year-old stood poised at one end of the dojo while its owner, Wooyeol Jeong, waited patiently at the other. In his hands was a one-inch-thick wooden plank, which he held outstretched in front of him.