In sacred Brazil dunes, critics see evangelical encroachment DAVID BILLER, Associated Press Sep. 29, 2022 Updated: Sep. 29, 2022 12:14 a.m.
1 of30 Mag Oliveira embraces her daughter Najla as they pray in an area of the Abaete dune system, on a steep rise of sand evangelicals have come to call the "Holy Mountain", in Salvador, Brazil, late Friday night, Sept. 16, 2022. Evangelicals have been converging on the dunes for some 25 years but especially lately, with thousands now coming each week to sing, pray and enter trancelike states to commune with God. Rodrigo Abd/AP Show More Show Less
A woman holds a handful of sand as she prays in area of the Abaete dune system, that evangelicals have come to call the "Holy Mountain", in Salvador, Brazil, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022.
4 of30 Medaberel Baptist Church members walk to the top of an area in the Abaete dune system, to arrive at a steep rise of sand they call the "Holy Mountain", in Salvador, Brazil, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. This year the dunes have become a flashpoint after City Hall began building a plaza and welcome center at one spot along their base. Defenders of the project say it's necessary to protect the fragile dunes from the increasingly heavy foot traffic Rodrigo Abd/AP Show More Show Less
5 of30 Evangelical Pastor Edy Santos, right, spreads his arms as newly baptized Zerilda Souza, center right, is embraced by a church member, in the Abaete Lagoon, in Salvador, Brazil, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. Santos refuses to talk politics with his flock, even when they ask. "Our country is totally divided. It's a division of thoughts," says the 32-year-old pastor. Rodrigo Abd/AP Show More Show Less 6 of30
A woman prays in an area of the Abaete dune system, on a steep rise of sand evangelicals have come to call the "Holy Mountain", in Salvador, Brazil, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022.
A woman slips on her sandals after descending a steep rise of the Abaete dune system evangelicals have come to call the "Holy Mountain", in Salvador, Brazil, Friday, Sept. 16, 2022.
10 of30 Evangelicals are silhouetted against a sunset as they pray in an area of the Abaete dune system, on a steep rise of sand they have come to call the "Holy Mountain", in Salvador, Brazil, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. An evangelical pastor and city councilman presented a bill to officially christen the area "Holy Mountain The Lord Will Provide." While backlash forced the withdrawal of that proposal, evangelicals still call the area "Holy Mountain," as does the mayor. Rodrigo Abd/AP Show More Show Less
11 of30 Practitioners of Afro Brazilian faiths gather around the Abaete Lagoon during a protest calling on authorities to take action against a series of environmental offenses in the Abaete dune system, an area they consider sacred, in Salvador, Brazil, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. Dressed in white, they marched to the lagoon, the traditional site for most of their rituals, and lined up along the water in a symbolic hug for the area.† Rodrigo Abd/AP Show More Show Less 12 of30
Minutes before midnight, Pastor Cleiton Pereira kneels before a fire pit as he burns scrawled prayers on scraps of paper in an area of the Abaete dune system evangelicals have come to call the "Holy Mountain", in Salvador, Brazil, late Friday night, Sept. 16, 2022.
14 of30 Newly baptized Casa de Oraçao church members Zerilda Souza, 57, from left, Bruno Jesus Santos, 32, and Joao Ferreira, 80, pose for a portrait on the shore of the Abaete Lagoon, in Salvador, Brazil, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. While Catholicism is still the largest religion in Brazil, in recent years it has slipped below 50% of the population to lose its status as a majority faith even as evangelical churches have gained. Rodrigo Abd/AP Show More Show Less 15 of30
A woman prays in an area of the Abaete dune system, on a steep rise of sand evangelicals have come to call the "Holy Mountain", in Salvador, Brazil, late Friday night, Sept. 16, 2022.
17 of30 Jaciara Ribeiro, a priestess of the Afro Brazilian Candomble faith, poses for a portrait inside her temple in Salvador, Brazil, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. Ribeiro is convinced that a public works project that includes building a plaza and welcome center is to accommodate evangelical pilgrims congregating on the Abaete dunes system, a ploy for evangelicals' electoral support. Rodrigo Abd/AP Show More Show Less 18 of30
19 of30 Figures adorn an altar inside the temple of Jaciara Ribeiro, a priestess of the Afro Brazilian faith Candomble, in Salvador, Brazil, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. Ribeiro, who is known as Mother Jaciara of Oxum, says members of her temple have been insulted when walking past a dune where evangelicals congregate or had Bibles brandished at them. Rodrigo Abd/AP Show More Show Less
Women prostrate themselves in an area of the Abaete dune system, on a steep rise of sand evangelicals have come to call the "Holy Mountain", in Salvador, Brazil, late Friday night, Sept. 16, 2022.
22 of30 Members of the Indigenous community join Afro Brazilian community members in a protest march, in Salvador, Brazil, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. Protesters called on authorities to take action against projects that would have environmental impact on the dunes, including one to accommodate evangelical pilgrims congregating at the Abaete dune system, an area members of the Afro Brazilian faiths consider sacred. Rodrigo Abd/AP Show More Show Less
23 of30 A member of the Indigenous community takes part in a protest calling on authorities to take action against a series of environmental offenses in the Abaete dune system, at the the Abaete Lagoon in Salvador, Brazil, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. Rodrigo Abd/AP Show More Show Less 24 of30
Evangelicals pray while walking around the perimeter of an area of the Abaete dune system, that they have come to call the "Holy Mountain", in Salvador, Brazil, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022.
26 of30 A resident walks past a school adorned with religious symbols representing Judaism, from left, Christianity, Islam and the Afro Brazilian faith Candomble, paired with the Portuguese words for peace, tolerance and respect, in Salvador, Brazil, Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. Members of Afro Brazilian religious groups say evangelicals' rising influence in the country's halls of power and politics are straining interreligious relations ahead of the Oct. 2 general elections. Rodrigo Abd/AP Show More Show Less 27 of30
28 of30 Members of the Indigenous community join Afro Brazilian community members in a protest march, in Salvador, Brazil, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. Protesters called on authorities to take action against projects that would have environmental impact on the dunes, including one to accommodate evangelical pilgrims congregating at the Abaete dune system, an area members of the Afro Brazilian faiths consider sacred. Rodrigo Abd/AP Show More Show Less
29 of30 Members of the Indigenous community join Afro Brazilian community members in a protest march, in Salvador, Brazil, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. Protesters called on authorities to take action against projects that would have environmental impact on the dunes, including one to accommodate evangelical pilgrims congregating at the Abaete dune system, an area members of the Afro Brazilian faiths consider sacred. Rodrigo Abd/AP Show More Show Less
SALVADOR, Brazil (AP) — The vast blanket of white sand overlooking Salvador is a place to escape rumbling traffic, pinging phones and crying children. A space to find solitude and, increasingly, God.
Evangelicals have been converging on the massive Abaete dune system for some 25 years but especially lately, with thousands now coming each week to sing, pray and enter trancelike states. Some scrawl prayers on scraps of paper to be burned.