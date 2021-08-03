In Ridgefield, wellness center with 'an energy of its own' expands during the pandemic

RIDGEFIELD — In the four years Grow Wellness was located on Danbury Road, the community around it “exploded,” according to founder and CEO Kathleen Kwesnik.

At the beginning of 2020, Kwesnik signed a lease for a larger space in the professional medical park on Ethan Allen Highway as she looked to expand her business, unaware of what the future would bring.

This weekend — after closing and reopening multiple times — Grow Wellness is inviting the public to its grand opening celebration, which will include free classes, discounted services, live music, a ribbon cutting and more.

A global resume

After experiencing a traumatic family event nearly 10 years ago, Kweskin, of Danbury, traveled the world to cope. She toured southeast Asia and South America to meet spiritual healers and gurus, studied yoga in the ashrams of India and herbalism in Thailand. Each lesson was eventually imbued into the practice that clients know today.

“I decided to … create a space that is more than services,” Kweskin said. “It’s a home and community for people, and every step in the past eight years has been towards this expansion.”

The team at Grow Wellness mixes and matches modalities to assist each respective client with the understanding that “everybody heals differently,” Kweskin said.

The practice offers massage therapy, reiki energy healing, yoga and meditation classes and wellness workshops among other services. It also has a therapy shop stocked with herbal remedies, crystals and CBD products.

Adapting and adjusting

When Grow Wellness closed during the peak of the pandemic, Kweskin had to consider if a buildout was a viable option. But despite “impossible obstacles,” she persisted.

“It became apparent very quickly that it had an energy of its own,” Kweskin said. “There was nothing else to do but adapt.”

Grow Wellness launched its own CBD line to supplement a lack of in-person offerings but eventually resumed services via livestream and Zoom.

It developed a workplace wellness program to offer mindfulness training to major corporations — which resulted in a two-year contract with Geico — and conducted a similar series for faculty members at Ridgefield High School.

The expansion, which was slated to take three months, instead took place over nine months and was completed in Oct. 2020. But a month later, as COVID cases surged, Kweskin made the “hard decision” to close once again.

Community support

Grow Wellness officially reopened its expanded practice in January 2021. Kweskin said that because of budget restraints, some clients elected to go antique hunting to find furnishings for the new space.

“We had a lot of people … and local businesses that came and rallied with us,” she explained. “There definitely is a power that comes with making friends in a community of people that are seeking wellness, and I’m excited to get the community together to create (those) supportive friendships.”

Grow Wellness will have free classes and discounted sessions available to the public this Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 7 and 8. An open house will be held on Sunday starting at 12:30 p.m., featuring live music, local dignitaries and a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 1 p.m.

The practice is at 901 Ethan Allen Highway, Suite 109, in Ridgefield. For more information, visit www.growwellnesstherapy.com .

