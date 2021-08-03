In Ridgefield, wellness center with 'an energy of its own' expands during the pandemic Alyssa Seidman Aug. 3, 2021
1 of9
Kathleen Kewskin is the founder and CEO of Grow Wellness at 901 Ethan Allen Highway in Ridgefield. The alternative therapy practice is holding a grand opening celebration this weekend to mark its expansion during the pandemic.
H John Voorhees III / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
2 of9
A therapy room at Grow Wellness at 901 Ethan Allen Highway in Ridgefield. The alternative therapy practice is holding a grand opening celebration this weekend to mark its expansion during the pandemic.
H John Voorhees III / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 3 of9
4 of9
Kathleen Kewskin is the founder and CEO of Grow Wellness at 901 Ethan Allen Highway in Ridgefield. The alternative therapy practice is holding a grand opening celebration this weekend to mark its expansion during the pandemic.
H John Voorhees III / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
5 of9
Grow Wellness is at 901 Ethan Allen Highway in Ridgefield. The alternative therapy practice is holding a grand opening celebration this weekend to mark its expansion during the pandemic.
H John Voorhees III / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 6 of9
7 of9
Grow Wellness is at 901 Ethan Allen Highway in Ridgefield. The alternative therapy practice is holding a grand opening celebration this weekend to mark its expansion during the pandemic.
H John Voorhees III / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
8 of9
Kathleen Kewskin is the founder and CEO of Grow Wellness at 901 Ethan Allen Highway in Ridgefield. The alternative therapy practice is holding a grand opening celebration this weekend to mark its expansion during the pandemic.
H John Voorhees III / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
9 of9
RIDGEFIELD — In the four years Grow Wellness was located on Danbury Road, the community around it “exploded,” according to founder and CEO Kathleen Kwesnik.
At the beginning of 2020, Kwesnik signed a lease for a larger space in the professional medical park on Ethan Allen Highway as she looked to expand her business, unaware of what the future would bring.