In Ridgefield, goat yoga offers 'a joyous brain vacation' Alyssa Seidman July 28, 2021 Updated: July 28, 2021 8:48 a.m.
Ronnie DiNucci, owner of Veronica’s Garden, cuddles a goat during a session of goat yoga, which was held at her home on Monday, July 26, 2021 in Ridgefield, Conn.
Carol Kaliff / For Hearst Connecticut Media
Ridgefield resident Alyse Dollard, right, participates in a session of goat yoga on Monday, July 26, 2021 in Ridgefield, Conn.
Carol Kaliff / For Hearst Connecticut Media
Danbury resident Kathleen Kweskin, CEO and founder of Grow Wellness in Ridgefield, leads a session of goat yoga on Monday, July 26, 2021 in Ridgefield, Conn.
Carol Kaliff / For Hearst Connecticut Media
Caroline Galvin, of Ridgefield, is amused by the goats during Grow Wellness’ goat yoga event on Monday, July 26, 2021 in Ridgefield, Conn.
Carol Kaliff / For Hearst Connecticut Media
Brian and Amber Heuer, of Weston, get surrounded by goats during Grow Wellness’ goat yoga event on Monday, July 26, 2021 in Ridgefield, Conn.
Carol Kaliff / For Hearst Connecticut Media
Carol Kaliff / For Hearst Connecticut Media
State Rep. Aimee Berger-Girvalo participates in a session of goat yoga on Monday, July 26, 2021 in Ridgefield, Conn.
Carol Kaliff / For Hearst Connecticut Media
Alison DiNucci participates in a session of goat yoga on Monday, July 26, 2021 in Ridgefield, Conn.
Carol Kaliff / For Hearst Connecticut Media
Carol Kaliff / For Hearst Connecticut Media
Carol Kaliff / For Hearst Connecticut Media
New Milford resident Jay Margolin, a member of The Red Hots band, provides “serenading guitar for yoga” during Grow Wellness’ goat yoga event on Monday, July 26, 2021 in Ridgefield, Conn.
Carol Kaliff / For Hearst Connecticut Media
Carol Kaliff / For Hearst Connecticut Media
Caroline Galvin, of Danbury, feeds carrots to a goat before the start of Grow Wellness’ goat yoga event on Monday, July 26, 2021 in Ridgefield, Conn.
Carol Kaliff / For Hearst Connecticut Media
Jess Lyons, of Woodbury, feeds a goat carrots before the start of Grow Wellness’ goat yoga event on Monday, July 26, 2021 in Ridgefield, Conn.
Carol Kaliff / For Hearst Connecticut Media
Carol Kaliff / For Hearst Connecticut Media
RIDGEFIELD — Grow Wellness, an alternative therapy center on Ethan Allen Highway, this week held a unique yoga event with some friendly farm animals. As they moved through the motions, participants were accompanied by a group of giddy goats.
“Grow Wellness began orchestrating goat yoga at the beginning of this summer,” CEO and founder Kathleen Kweskin said. “We were looking for a destination activity that would be safe and therapeutic (for students and) assist the transition of everyone gathering again and the world reopening. What we found, however, was so much more amazing than we had anticipated.”