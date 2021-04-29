In Ridgefield, dogs trained to help families 'unlock life's potential'

RIDGEFIELD — A New York nonprofit recently made use of Main Street to train a pair of pups who will soon become autism service dogs. Penn, a yellow lab, and Zappa, a black lab, spent a sunny afternoon in town learning techniques to keep a child safe amid the distractions of a bustling suburban street.
“We love that Ridgefield is a town of many dog lovers because it provides a wonderful socialization opportunity for our dogs in training,” said Michelle Brier, BluePath Service Dog’s vice president of marketing and development. “People in town have great dog etiquette — they don’t approach our dogs when they’re working, which helps them learn to stay focused.”