In Ridgefield Democrats won all five races on the ballot

New State Rep. Aimee Berger-Girvalo New State Rep. Aimee Berger-Girvalo Photo: Contributed Photo / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Contributed Photo / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close In Ridgefield Democrats won all five races on the ballot 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

A “blue wave” may not have swept the nation as Democrats were hoping, but they did make a clean sweep in Ridgefield, winning five of five races Tuesday night. Democrat Aimee Berger-Girvalo flipped the 111th District seat House seat that retiring Republican State Rep. John Frey had held for decades.

Democrat Joe Biden, the former vice president, trounced Republican President Donald Trump in Ridgefield 10,278 (63 percent) to 5,689 (35 percent). Libertarian Jo Jorgensen got 213 votes, and 55 Ridgefielders voted for the Green Party’s Howie Hawkins, giving the a two minor party candidates less than 2 percent of the town’s vote between them.

In what seemed Ridgefield’s signature race this year, Democrat Berger-Girvalo got 8,044 (52 percent) to 7,305 (47 percent) for Republican Bob Hebert, winning the 111th District seat in the state House of Representatives — a district that covers nearly all of town, excluding only a slice of northernmost Ridgebury.

“I’m so proud that the people of Ridgefield have given us this victory today,” Berger-Grivalo said in a statement issued Tuesday night. “I’m honored that voters have put their faith in me to tackle the issues we face head-on and to bring results back home.

“Our campaign has always been focused on helping small businesses, improving our schools, expanding and protecting access to healthcare, and uplifting working families.

“I’m so grateful to our amazing volunteers, poll workers, and to every person who got out to vote. As we face the challenges ahead, I’m ready to be the principled, tireless leader that Ridgefield needs.”

Hebert had 6,844 votes as a Republican and also picked up 461 of his votes on the Independent Party line. All Berger-Girvalo’s votes came as a Democrat.

Jim Himes

In the Fourth District Congressional race, Democratic incumbent Jim Himes won Ridgefield 9,521 (59 percent) to 6,255 (39 percent) for Republican challenger Jonathan Riddle, while the Independent Party’s Brian Merlen got 234 votes (1.5 percent).

“I’m just so fortunate to have thoughtful, independently minded constituents,” Himes told supporters after easily winning the Fourth District by a 58 percent to 40 percent margin that almost exactly mirrored his margin in Ridgefield.

“We have a huge project in this country to restitch our civic life,” Himes said. “We are at each other’s throats, and that can’t continue.

“I’m conscious that there were people who went to the polls today to vote against me,” Himes said. “And I’m going to try to reach out to them as well and do my part to restitch the tears in our civic fabric.”

The Fourth Congressional District includes 16 southwestern Connecticut towns.

Haskell-Healy

Democratic incumbent Will Haskell carried Ridgefield on his way to winning re-election to the 26th District seat in the state senate.

In Ridgefield Haskell got 9,063 votes (56 percent) votes to 6,991 (44 percent) for Republican Kim Healy — who picked up 406 of her Ridgefield votes on the Independent Party line.

“We won!” Haskell said on Twitter about 12:45 Wednesday morning. “This victory would not have been possible without the tireless efforts of our volunteers through these incredibly difficult times. I could not be more excited to represent this community for another two years!”

The 26th state Senate District includes Ridgefield, Redding, Wilton and parts of Weston, Westport, New Canaan and Bethel.

For the 138th District seat in the State House of Representatives, which represents a sliver of northernmost Ridgefield along with parts of Danbury and New Fairfield, Democratic incumbent Kenneth Gucker carried the Ridgefield part of the district with 368 voters (54 percent) to 319 (46 percent) for Republican Emile Buzaid.

Buzaid got 13 of his Ridgefield votes on the Independent line and Gucker got 10 votes as the candidate of the Working Families Party.

Districtwide Gucker won 5,592 (54 percent) to 4,731 (46 percent) for Buzaid.

84 percent turnout

In Ridgefield a remarkable 7,441 absentee ballots were cast in the year when COVID-19 was accepted as a reason for absentee voting by people who weren’t out of the district. There were also 146 overseas ballots from Ridgefielders, 101 people votted by election day registration, and there were 13 military ballots and two presidential ballots.

Of the 7,441 absentee ballots, 18 were rejected.

Of 19,552 registered voters, 16,245 (84 percent) participated in the election.