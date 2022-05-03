In Ohio, US House rematch again tests progressive clout

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A rematch pitting one of the left’s rising stars against a new House incumbent backed by the more moderate Democratic establishment will provide another key litmus test of the progressive movement's Rust Belt clout during Tuesday's congressional primaries in Ohio and Indiana.
Democratic Rep. Shontel Brown is facing progressive activist and former state Sen. Nina Turner for the second time since August. Brown, who campaigned with South Carolina Rep. Jim Clyburn, the most senior Black member of Congress, beat Turner in last summer's special election primary seen nationally as a showdown between the party’s traditional powerbrokers and its left flank.