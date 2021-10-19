In Ghana, Rastafarian high schooler fights to keep his hair KWASI GYAMFI ASIEDU , Associated Press Oct. 19, 2021 Updated: Oct. 19, 2021 5:32 a.m.
Tyrone Iras Marhguy had to make a difficult decision after being accepted to the high school of his choice: his faith or his education.
An official at the academically elite Achimota School in Ghana told the teen he would have to cut his dreadlocks before enrolling. For Marhguy, who is a Rastafarian, cutting his dreadlocks is non-negotiable so he and his family asked the courts to intervene.
KWASI GYAMFI ASIEDU