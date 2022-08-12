In Biden's big bill: Climate, health care, deficit reduction LISA MASCARO, AP Congressional Correspondent Aug. 12, 2022 Updated: Aug. 12, 2022 1:13 a.m.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The biggest investment ever in the U.S. to fight climate change. A hard-fought cap on out-of-pocket prescription drug costs for seniors in the Medicare program. A new corporate minimum tax to ensure big businesses pay their share.
And billions left over to pay down federal deficits.