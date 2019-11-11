Impeachment team releases transcript of defense official

WASHINGTON (AP) — House investigators are releasing another transcript in the impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump.

The transcript being made public Monday is from the testimony of Laura Cooper, a deputy assistant secretary of defense, in a closed-door interview.

House Democrats are moving forward with the first live, public hearings of the impeachment inquiry this week.

The House is investigating whether Trump violated his oath of office by pushing Ukraine's president to investigate Democrats, including rival Joe Biden, while the administration was withholding military funds for the East European ally.