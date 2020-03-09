Immaculate High School announces honor roll

The following Ridgefield students were named to the first semester honor roll at Immaculate High School.

Seniors — Distinguished honors: Lauren Oskam, Brendan Taylor, Xuanbing Zhang.

Juniors — High honors: Alyssa Campo, Mark Radigan Alexandra Terzis, Gavin Wainwright; Honors: Ethan Beaulac.

Sophomores — Distinguished honors: Kennedi Muller; High honors: Patrik Backus.

Freshmen — Distinguished honors: Caitlin Conley, Alyssa Hartnett, Michaela Martin, Abbe Radigan, Olivia Sallaberry; High honors: Margaret Crowley, Jie Du, Benjamin Gasparrini; Honors: Julia Babcock, Tyler Bean-Crooker.