Illinois officials announce new positive test for virus

CHICAGO (AP) — Health officials say a person in Illinois has tested positive for COVID-19, becoming the third suspected case in the state after two confirmed patients.

The Illinois and Cook County Departments of Public Health made the announcement in a joint statement Saturday night. Officials say the unidentified patient is hospitalized in isolation as the test results await confirmation from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Officials did not reveal the location of the hospital, and they say they're working to determine who the patient has been in contact with.

Gov. JB Pritzker announced Friday that two patients with confirmed cases of COVID-19 had made a full recovery. On Saturday, officials say the governor requested that all Illinois hospitals “implement additional testing” for the virus.

More than 60 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the United States. Washington Gov. Jay Inslee announced Saturday that a man there died of the virus, the first such reported death in the country.

About 83,000 people have been sickened by the virus worldwide.