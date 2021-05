CHICAGO (AP) — Illinois will further ease coronavirus pandemic restrictions next week including increasing capacity limits at museums, events and gyms, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Thursday.

As COVID-19 cases continue to fall, Pritzker said Illinois will open the final stage of restrictions on May 14 with the “bridge” phase. If things continue to improve, the state could see a full reopening as soon as June 11, state officials said.