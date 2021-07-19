Illinois Gov. Pritzker announces 2022 re-election bid

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Gov. J.B. Pritzker, who sought the office to right the state's financial ledger but who spent the last 18 months leading it through one of the more treacherous health crises in history, announced Monday he will seek a second term.
“Big news: I’m running for re-election,” the Democrat tweeted above a three-minute video extolling his leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic. “We’ve been through a lot, and I’ve been so proud to see Illinoisans come together during the toughest of times. I’m excited to fight for the state I love ... and there’s no limit to what we can do going forward.”