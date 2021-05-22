Illinois Democrats release proposed legislative maps

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Democratic legislators have released proposed maps for the state's 118 House and 59 Senate districts that they said “ensure the broad racial and geographic diversity of Illinois is reflected in the General Assembly," but that Republicans called partisan.

“Redistricting is about making sure all voices are heard, and that’s exactly what this map accomplishes,” state Sen. Omar Aquino, a Chicago Democrat, said in a statement accompanying the release Friday evening. Aquino is chair of the Senate’s redistricting committee. "This is a fair map that reflects the great diversity of our state and ensures every person receives equal representation in the General Assembly."