Illinois Conservation Foundation names new director

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — The Illinois Conservation Foundation has named Crystal Curfman its executive director.

The organization that raises money to protect and enhance wildlife and its habitat made the announcement last week.

Curfman had served as managing partner of Curfman Group, a real estate and executive search advisory and consulting company. But she says she grew up hunting and fishing. That led to volunteering and working with conservation and outdoor organizations.

She has a bachelor's degree from the University of Missouri. She serves as a committee member of the Chicago Downtown Chapter of Ducks Unlimited and is a member of Pheasants Forever and the Ruffed Grouse Society.

She says engaging young outdoors enthusiasts as well as established sportsmen and women is key to the foundation's success.