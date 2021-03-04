Idaho woman charged with taking part in US Capitol breach

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho woman who bragged on social media videos that she was among those who breached the U.S. Capitol as insurrectionists attempted to stop the certification of President Joe Biden's election in January has been arrested.

The FBI announced Thursday that Yvonne Orbin St. Cyr of Boise was arrested on a warrant from Washington, D.C., charged with entering a restricted building and disruptive and disorderly conduct on restricted grounds. Both charges are misdemeanors, with respective penalties of up to one year and up to six months in prison.