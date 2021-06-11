Idaho's newest federal magistrate judge sworn in to office REBECCA BOONE, Associated Press June 11, 2021 Updated: June 11, 2021 3:53 p.m.
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho's newest federal magistrate judge, Raymond Patricco Jr., was sworn in during a brief ceremony Friday morning at the federal courthouse in Boise.
A more formal swearing-in ceremony with “pomp and circumstance” will be held at a later date, Chief District Judge David Nye said, but Friday's event allowed Patricco to get right to work presiding over his first hearing that afternoon.