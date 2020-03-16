Idaho bill outlawing abortion if Roe is reversed advances

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A House panel on Monday approved legislation making abortion a crime should the U.S. Supreme Court overturn Roe v. Wade, the ruling establishing abortion rights nationwide.

The House State Affairs Committee voted along party lines to approve the measure that includes exceptions for rape, incest and the life of the mother.

The measure now goes to the full House for debate. It has already passed the Senate.

Under the measure, criminal punishment would be a felony and apply to the person performing the abortion, not the woman. Doctors could have their licenses suspended or revoked.

A reversal of Roe would mean abortion policy would revert to the states.

President Donald Trump has appointed two conservative judges to the U.S. Supreme Court, and there's speculation the court could overturn the 1973 Roe decision.

Those opposed to the bill fell into two categories. One group said they couldn't support the bill because it allowed exceptions for rape and incest. The second group opposed to the legislation because it took away rights and would harm women.

"It's a blatant attack on Idahoan's rights to make their own decision," said Mistie Tolman, state director of Planned Parenthood Votes Northwest and Hawaii.

Democratic Rep. Brooke Green also said the measure placed the health of the woman as a secondary consideration when doctors were considering an abortion.

"Nothing in this bill stipulates the health of a woman," Green said.

Republican Sen. Todd Lakey said that was an accurate assessment.

"I would say it weighs less, yes, than the life of the child," Lakey told the committee.