Idaho anti-discrimination agency bolsters interpreter staff

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho agency responsible for enforcing state and federal anti-discrimination laws is bolstering its verbal and written translation abilities to make sure individuals with limited English skills have access to services.

The Idaho Human Rights Commission last week launched the Language Access Plan that includes having half of its 10-member staff fluent in both Spanish and English, and available during regular business hours.

The agency also has live phone access to professional interpreters speaking more than 200 languages.

The commission receives about 2,500 inquiries annually with about 500 formal complaints filed.

About 90% of the complaints involve employment. The remaining 10% of discrimination complaints involve housing, education, accessibility and denial of services.