Idaho Supreme Court hears arguments over redistricting

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The Idaho Supreme Court heard arguments in five separate lawsuits brought against the state's redistricting commission on Friday, all of them challenging various aspects of the new U.S. congressional and state legislative district maps.
The bipartisan Idaho Commission for Reapportionment is tasked every 10 years with redrawing voting districts based on the most recent census. Idaho has been one of the fastest-growing states in the nation, and the commissioners examined where that growth occurred and attempted to create districts roughly equal in population with about 52,000 residents each. The commission is required to map new legislative districts that do not have more than a 10% population variance, and they are supposed to avoid dividing counties into multiple districts as much as possible.