NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee says business consulting company CGI will locate its latest IT delivery center in Knoxville, investing $27 million in the operation and create 300 jobs.

According to a Friday news release, Lee and Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe say the Knoxville location will help its clients access U.S.-based IT services, support and solutions. The company spent two years searching for a new location.