IN-GOP-House-3-Cnty
By The Associated Press
Here are the latest, unofficial returns from Indiana by county in
the Republican primary for U.S. House District 3.
|TP
|PR
|Banks
|Magiera
|Adams
|25
|25
|4,159
|576
|Allen
|289
|173
|11,877
|1,728
|Blackford
|3
|3
|249
|42
|DeKalb
|39
|39
|4,163
|697
|Huntington
|36
|36
|4,866
|843
|Jay
|18
|18
|2,459
|439
|Kosciusko
|41
|41
|4,947
|1,475
|LaGrange
|16
|16
|2,352
|587
|Noble
|29
|29
|3,838
|681
|Steuben
|23
|23
|3,683
|670
|Wells
|22
|22
|3,308
|455
|Whitley
|34
|34
|4,161
|743
|Totals
|575
|459
|50,062
|8,936
AP Elections 06-03-2020 20:30
