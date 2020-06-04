https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/news/article/IN-Dem-House-4-Cnty-15315651.php
IN-Dem-House-4-Cnty
By The Associated Press
Here are the latest, unofficial returns from Indiana by county in
the Democratic primary for U.S. House District 4.
|TP
|PR
|Frederck
|Mackey
|Pollchik
|Ziol
|Benton
|15
|15
|50
|141
|12
|74
|Boone
|29
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Carroll
|19
|19
|137
|408
|36
|213
|Cass
|39
|39
|249
|792
|69
|360
|Clinton
|39
|39
|142
|489
|37
|207
|Fountain
|18
|18
|94
|278
|19
|118
|Hendricks
|104
|104
|1,010
|4,266
|244
|2,433
|Howard
|66
|51
|663
|1,965
|245
|1,092
|Jasper
|29
|29
|246
|602
|88
|294
|Montgomery
|27
|27
|225
|502
|83
|316
|Morgan
|18
|18
|125
|318
|31
|254
|Newton
|18
|18
|91
|206
|47
|121
|Putnam
|31
|31
|138
|664
|37
|299
|Tippecanoe
|111
|93
|981
|5,951
|277
|3,044
|Warren
|13
|7
|22
|182
|9
|50
|White
|19
|19
|135
|458
|49
|213
|Totals
|595
|527
|4,308
|17,222
|1,283
|9,088
AP Elections 06-03-2020 20:30
