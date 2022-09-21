IMF criticizes Lebanese government over slow reforms BASSEM MROUE, Associated Press Sep. 21, 2022 Updated: Sep. 21, 2022 1:03 p.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of8 The facade of a closed Fransabank bank branch is covered with metal sheets to prevent acts of sabotage in Beirut, Lebanon, Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. Lebanese banks closed their doors for three days on Sept. 19 to protest recent attacks and heists by depositors demanding their trapped savings. Hassan Ammar/AP Show More Show Less
2 of8 The facade of a closed BLOM bank branch is covered with metal sheets to prevent acts of sabotage in Beirut, Lebanon, Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. Lebanese banks closed their doors for three days on Sept. 19 to protest recent attacks and heists by depositors demanding their trapped savings. Arabic reads: "Revolution." Hassan Ammar/AP Show More Show Less 3 of8
4 of8 A BLOM Bank branch is shuttered and closed in Beirut, Lebanon, Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. Lebanese banks closed their doors for three days on Sept. 19 to protest recent attacks and heists by depositors demanding their trapped savings. Hassan Ammar/AP Show More Show Less
5 of8 The facade of a closed Credit Libanais Bank branch is covered with metal sheets to prevent acts of sabotage in Beirut, Lebanon, Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. Lebanese banks closed their doors for three days on Sept. 19 to protest recent attacks and heists by depositors demanding their trapped savings. Hassan Ammar/AP Show More Show Less 6 of8
7 of8 The facade of a closed BLOM Bank branch is covered with metal sheets to prevent acts of sabotage, in Beirut, Lebanon, Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. Lebanese banks closed their doors for three days on Sept. 19 to protest recent attacks and heists by depositors demanding their trapped savings. Arabic reads: "Revolution." Hassan Ammar/AP Show More Show Less
8 of8
BEIRUT (AP) — The International Monetary Fund on Wednesday said the Lebanese government's slowness to implement desperately-needed reforms was exacerbating the country's economic meltdown, even as officials met to discuss an urgent and long-delayed bailout.
The IMF statement followed a three-day visit to Beirut of the fund's representatives to discuss with Lebanese officials the implementation of reforms drawn up under a staff-level agreement between the two sides in April.