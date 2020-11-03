IL-House-18-Cnty

By The Associated Press

Here are the latest, unofficial returns from Illinois by county in

the race for U.S. House District 18.

TP PR Petrilli LaHood Adams 74 0 0 0 Brown 14 0 0 0 Cass 21 0 0 0 Hancock 33 0 0 0 Logan 29 0 0 0 McDonough 31 0 0 0 McLean 89 0 0 0 Marshall 14 0 0 0 Mason 21 0 0 0 Menard 14 0 0 0 Morgan 40 0 0 0 Peoria 99 0 0 0 Pike 31 0 0 0 Sangamon 97 0 0 0 Schuyler 17 0 0 0 Scott 10 0 0 0 Stark 7 0 0 0 Tazewell 79 0 0 0 Woodfrd 45 0 0 0 Totals 765 0 0 0

AP Elections 11-03-2020 12:00