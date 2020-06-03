https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/news/article/IA-GOP-House-2-Cnty-15314599.php
IA-GOP-House-2-Cnty
By The Associated Press
Here are the latest, unofficial returns from Iowa by county in the
Republican primary for U.S. House District 2.
|Schillng
|Appanoose
|309
|Cedar
|587
|Clarke
|274
|Clinton
|1,724
|Davis
|144
|Decatur
|168
|DesMoines
|879
|Henry
|721
|Jasper
|661
|Jefferson
|281
|Johnson
|1,168
|Keokuk
|227
|Lee
|811
|Louisa
|372
|Lucas
|221
|Mahaska
|631
|Marion
|1,037
|Monroe
|143
|Muscatine
|1,016
|Scott
|4,743
|VanBuren
|297
|Wapello
|346
|Washington
|424
|Wayne
|172
|Totals
|17,356
AP Elections 06-03-2020 12:54
