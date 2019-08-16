Hybrids to lose special access to Utah carpool lanes

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah is kicking hybrid vehicles out of the express lanes on Interstate 15 at the end of September.

The move comes after Congress declined to extend permission for hybrids to get special access to restricted lanes on federally funded highways.

The Salt Lake Tribune reports about 5,000 hybrid owners had paid $10 each for clean-air decals giving them access to carpool lanes without an additional passenger. Another 1,000 were on waiting lists.

The change applies only to hybrid vehicles. Fully electric or other clean-fuel vehicles will continue to have access to the carpool lane until 2025.

Utah Department of Transportation Deputy Director Jason Davis says hybrid drivers will have to join a carpool or pay tolls with electronic transponders "just like everyone else."

