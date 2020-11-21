Husband guilty of manslaughter in online model wife's death

COLUMBIANA, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama jury found the husband of an online adult model guilty of manslaughter in her death.

The unanimous verdict came down late Friday in Columbiana for William Jeffrey West, 47, in the death of Kathleen Dawn West, 42, news outlets reported.

Jeff West faces two to 20 years in prison, and a sentencing hearing was scheduled for January 2021.

Kat West was found dead along the street in front of the couple's suburban home in Calera in January 2018. Prosecutors had said West killed the woman with a blow to the head from a liquor bottle. The defense had argued she died in an accidental fall.

The woman publicly posted lingerie photos online and charged viewers to see sexier images. The defense told jurors during opening statements that her adult pictures — posted under the name “Kitty Kat West” — did not cause discord between the couple and that Jeff West assisted her.