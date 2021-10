ELKO, Nev. (AP) — Sheriff’s deputies are investigating an apparent homicide in northeast Nevada after a hunter found a decomposing body in a remote area in northeast of Elko.

Detectives identified the victim as a female after they were called to the scene in Coal Mine Canyon about 20 miles (32.19 kilometers) northeast of Elko at about 10 :30 a.m. Thursday, the Elko Daily Free Press reported.